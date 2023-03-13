Previous
The bird song by mv_wolfie
Photo 3262

The bird song

A combination of 4 photo's. Little birds on the line, wabler in the water, music notes from sheet music.
Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments, much appreciated.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Mariana Visser

@mv_wolfie
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
895% complete

