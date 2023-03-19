3X6A1405

Slangkop Lighthouse is a lighthouse near the town of Kommetjie, near Cape Town, South Africa

Construction was due to be completed in 1914 and a brass sign was commissioned for this date, but due to the First World War the lighthouse was not completed until 1919, although definitely in use before that date, e.g. noted in the log of HMS Himalaya on 19 July 1917. The lighthouse was inaugurated on 4 March 1919.The white circular iron tower stands 33m high





The lighthouse is a tourist attraction for those visiting the area.

