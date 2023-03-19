Previous
Slangkop Lighthouse is a lighthouse near the town of Kommetjie, near Cape Town, South Africa
Construction was due to be completed in 1914 and a brass sign was commissioned for this date, but due to the First World War the lighthouse was not completed until 1919, although definitely in use before that date, e.g. noted in the log of HMS Himalaya on 19 July 1917. The lighthouse was inaugurated on 4 March 1919.The white circular iron tower stands 33m high


The lighthouse is a tourist attraction for those visiting the area.
Thank you for following my project and leaving your comments. Much appreciated.
Mariana Visser

Mariana Visser
I am an amateur photographer, that just really enjoy my camera and exploring with it. I enjoy this site, so many stunning photo's and I...
Delwyn Barnett ace
There sure is something special about lighthouses. This photo is stunningly beautiful. The sky is lovely and everything is so balanced about the photo.
March 21st, 2023  
