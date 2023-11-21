Sign up
164 / 365
My dream car
Bye bye bye to my long time Chrysler 300 there’s a new sheriff in town 😍
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Mary Vogel
@mvogel
Originally from Cornwall, NY then moved to Newton, MA in my college years, met my husband of now 31 years in MA and have 3...
