Global Roots Mural by mvogel
Global Roots Mural

Global Roots Project - mural was located in Bronx, NY - this was my first submission to the project which was for the North-East
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Mary Vogel

@mvogel
Originally from Cornwall, NY then moved to Newton, MA in my college years, met my husband of now 31 years in MA and have 3...
