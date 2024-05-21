Previous
Putt…..Putt…..Putt by mvogel
Putt…..Putt…..Putt

9 hole electronic “smart” golf - very cool - can also have dinner & drinks if you are so inclined ⛳️⛳️⛳️
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Mary Vogel

@mvogel
Originally from Cornwall, NY then moved to Newton, MA in my college years, met my husband of now 31 years in MA and have 3...
Photo Details

