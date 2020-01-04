Previous
#4 of 365 - Velvet Lies American IPA from New Anthem Beer Project by my_365_project
#4 of 365 - Velvet Lies American IPA from New Anthem Beer Project

Over these 365 days there certainly will be a few different beers shared. The first is Velvet Lies American IPA from New Anthem Beer Project out of Wilmington, NC.
