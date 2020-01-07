Previous
#7 of 365 The First Snow by my_365_project
#7 of 365 The First Snow

We do not get a lot of snow here in Virginia, so when we do it is exciting, especially for the kids. We did not get much at all but it was enough to close schools and let the kids play in the snow some.
