Hospital Management System by mycareindia
2 / 365

Hospital Management System

MyCare is the leading E-healthcare platform now coming up with HMS system with 10 different entities who are associated and can manage their roles themselves by individual login.

Different Entities like Doctor, Nurse, Pharmacist, Receptionist, Patient, Case Manager, Account Manager, Laboratories can manage their roles using the HMS system

Hospital Management System is essential and mandatory for healthcare establishments like nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, clinics, hospitals, health clinics, dispensaries, and more.

Key Features of MyCare HMS includes;

1) Appointment Management
2) Bed Assign Management
3) Billing Management
4) Insurance Management
5) Lab/Pharmacy Management

One of the biggest advantages of MyCare HMS is that it reduces the paperwork, overall cost reduction, and data security.

It can also connect with MyCare Telemedicine Application for Doctors, Patients and Pharmacy, where online shop from the Pharmacy Stores is accessible.

To schedule a demo and Business Inquiry,

Call Us On: +91 917-323-9459
Email: info@mycareindia.co.in

https://www.mycareindia.co.in/

9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

mycare India

@mycareindia
MyCare is the best telemedicine & E-healthcare platform as services provider where patients connect with doctors, pharmacy and hospitals over a secure platform. Get Video...
