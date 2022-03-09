Hospital Management System

MyCare is the leading E-healthcare platform now coming up with HMS system with 10 different entities who are associated and can manage their roles themselves by individual login.Different Entities like Doctor, Nurse, Pharmacist, Receptionist, Patient, Case Manager, Account Manager, Laboratories can manage their roles using the HMS systemHospital Management System is essential and mandatory for healthcare establishments like nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, clinics, hospitals, health clinics, dispensaries, and more.Key Features of MyCare HMS includes;1) Appointment Management2) Bed Assign Management3) Billing Management4) Insurance Management5) Lab/Pharmacy ManagementOne of the biggest advantages of MyCare HMS is that it reduces the paperwork, overall cost reduction, and data security.It can also connect with MyCare Telemedicine Application for Doctors, Patients and Pharmacy, where online shop from the Pharmacy Stores is accessible.To schedule a demo and Business Inquiry,Call Us On: +91 917-323-9459Email: info@mycareindia.co.in