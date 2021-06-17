Sign up
Photo 1103
old time golfer - Get pushed challenge
@gerry13
low-key portrait, judging from this picture I'm sure you can come up with something good either in colour or b&w
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1105
photos
75
followers
82
following
302% complete
View this month »
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th June 2021 9:18pm
Tags
get-pushed-464
Kathy Burzynski
@gerry13
This is my first attempt at the challenge- done in my studio
June 19th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great portrait
June 19th, 2021
