Proposal - Get Pushed by myhrhelper
Photo 1114

Proposal - Get Pushed

@tdaug80 Frogger challenged me to do a collage that tells a story. This response is late, but I think this is more of what she was hoping for
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
305% complete

July 9th, 2021  
