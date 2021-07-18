Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1118
beary- Get pushed - backlighting & depth of field blur
@jaybutterfield
Jay Butterfield
Gave me 3 Options so I used 2 of them
backlighting your subject for drama
dominant depth of field blur
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1118
photos
75
followers
83
following
306% complete
View this month »
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th July 2021 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-468
Kathy Burzynski
@jaybutterfield
Jay Butterfield Here is my answer to the get pushed challenge I backlite it with a color gel and incorporated the depth of field blur
July 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close