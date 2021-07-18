Previous
beary- Get pushed - backlighting & depth of field blur by myhrhelper
Photo 1118

beary- Get pushed - backlighting & depth of field blur

@jaybutterfield Jay Butterfield
Gave me 3 Options so I used 2 of them
backlighting your subject for drama
dominant depth of field blur
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
306% complete

Photo Details

Kathy Burzynski
@jaybutterfield Jay Butterfield Here is my answer to the get pushed challenge I backlite it with a color gel and incorporated the depth of field blur
July 19th, 2021  
