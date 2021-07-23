Previous
Get Pushed - D.I.Y Filter by myhrhelper
Photo 1120

Get Pushed - D.I.Y Filter

@la_photographic Laura
Get Pushed challenge what do you think of using D.I.Y. filters e.g. see-through bags or sweet wrappers etc.
23rd July 2021 23rd Jul 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Kathy Burzynski
@la_photographic Laura- My unsatisfactory response to the challenge. I've done other DIY filters in the past and didn't like the look either. Perhaps I'll have another go tomorrow.
July 25th, 2021  
