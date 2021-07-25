Previous
3 little bears Get-Pushed Challenge - D.I.Y. Filters by myhrhelper
Photo 1120

3 little bears Get-Pushed Challenge - D.I.Y. Filters

@la_photographic Laura
Get Pushed challenge what do you think of using D.I.Y. filters e.g. see-through bags or sweet wrappers etc.

So I thought I would use blinds for a diy filter. I also used gels, one was a regular gel the other I had to come up with my own solution for a duel tone type result.

Too bad the subject was rather boring.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Photo Details

Kathy Burzynski
@la_photographic Laura
Here is another attempt using blinds & gels for a little different look.
Wish I could have gotten a human model for this.
July 26th, 2021  
