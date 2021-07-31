Sign up
Photo 1122
Get-pushed Rear Curtain Sync
@tdaug80
Frogger
For your get-pushed challenge, how about trying something creative with second-curtain flash sync.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
7
1
365
NIKON D7000
31st July 2021 10:52pm
Tags
get-pushed-470
Kathy Burzynski
@tdaug80
Frogger Here is my response to the challenge hope you like it.
August 1st, 2021
