Get-pushed Rear Curtain Sync by myhrhelper
Get-pushed Rear Curtain Sync

@tdaug80 Frogger
For your get-pushed challenge, how about trying something creative with second-curtain flash sync.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
Kathy Burzynski
@tdaug80 Frogger Here is my response to the challenge hope you like it.
August 1st, 2021  
