Photo 1130

Get pushed single obvious focal point

@suez1e Sue your challenge you present a photo with a single, obvious focal point.

We went to our local farmers market. There were a lot of people taking advantage of the beautiful fresh produce. In this case flowers.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
309% complete

@suez1e Sue here is one of my responses to your challenge. Hope you like it.
August 21st, 2021  
