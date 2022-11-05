transformation

In April I learned I needed to make some health changes. I started dieting and exercising. I cut out and reduced a lot of carbs such as potatoes, rice, pastas and breads. I have always had a huge sweet tooth and that had to change.



We bought e-bikes and my husband & I started riding bikes or hiking most days of the week. We now joined our local YMCA to be able to keep it up during the winter.



My lipids, blood pressure, and weight went down. I lost 6 inches on my waist and went down 2 pant sizes. I have more to go. It is difficult but glad I made the transformation. Don't know how I will survive the holidays though?