Previous
Next
transformation by myhrhelper
Photo 1237

transformation

In April I learned I needed to make some health changes. I started dieting and exercising. I cut out and reduced a lot of carbs such as potatoes, rice, pastas and breads. I have always had a huge sweet tooth and that had to change.

We bought e-bikes and my husband & I started riding bikes or hiking most days of the week. We now joined our local YMCA to be able to keep it up during the winter.

My lipids, blood pressure, and weight went down. I lost 6 inches on my waist and went down 2 pant sizes. I have more to go. It is difficult but glad I made the transformation. Don't know how I will survive the holidays though?
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Congratulations! Healthy lifestyle paying off -- very inspiring, and a fun image to convey your story.
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise