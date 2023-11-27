Previous
Isaiah 1:18 by myhrhelper
Photo 1305

Isaiah 1:18

Come now, and let us reason together, says the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is magical!
November 27th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful verse and image!
November 27th, 2023  
katy ace
How can I FAV this a hundred times?! So glad you went out i the snow!
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise