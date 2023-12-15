Previous
Young Miles by myhrhelper
Young Miles

Miles came over to help decorate the Christmas tree and then go to a hocky game with my husband. It was a delight having him over but I didn't have much time to photograph him.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011.
Dawn ace
A lovely photo of him Kathy
December 18th, 2023  
Kathy Burzynski
@Dawn thanks Dawn
December 18th, 2023  
