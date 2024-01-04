Sign up
Photo 1324
owl
This was another playing around. The owl was actually sculptured by my brother n law.
Filling in the gaps of the month.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1326
photos
81
followers
96
following
363% complete
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
17th December 2023 7:39am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
how lucky to have such a talented family member!
January 7th, 2024
