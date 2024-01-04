Previous
owl by myhrhelper
Photo 1324

owl

This was another playing around. The owl was actually sculptured by my brother n law.

Filling in the gaps of the month.
Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
katy ace
how lucky to have such a talented family member!
January 7th, 2024  
