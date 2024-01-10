Previous
plow by myhrhelper
Photo 1330

plow

No not exciting, not a great photo but more of a real life photo journalistic into my world, looking out my front window. Our power went out and they announced they didn't know when it would be fixed since they needed special equipment. The houses across the street were not effected but our side of the street and 700 houses were. But there was actually a lot more outages than that. Made me realize need to be prepared if you wouldn't have power for a long time. I was just glad it came back on since tomorrow is going to be very, very fidget temperatures. We got 14.5 inches.

This was my photo taken today 1/13 but I have a photo gap I will fill with this one.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
Barb ace
Wow! You have lots more snow than we just finally got... What are your temperatures? We had -20 F this morning when we got up. Thankfully, have not lost power at all. If that should happen, our home would get very, very cold quickly since we only have electric heat and no kind of backup. Stay warm and safe!
January 13th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski
@bjywamer today at this moment it is 22 F Tomorrow will be 5 F for the high and -22 for the low. It can get even colder since I'm in Wisconsin. We have gas heat but need electricity to regulate temperatures. So there wasn't any heat and was cold until we brought out a portable heater that uses these propane tanks (I think that is what it was). We made sure we had our carbon monoxide detector working too just as a safety measure. We didn't plan on having it running while we were asleep. The electricity went on at 11:00pm so the timing was good.
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Oh my, this is a lot of snow!
In Vermont we had few inches days ago but the rain today has melted everything. Our temperature are just above freezing.
Your picture is amazing!
January 13th, 2024  
Raymond Brettschneider ace
I love it when a 365 project becomes a mix of something of the artistry of a photographer, and just snaps out of everyday life. It makes a 365 a very personal project. Love this little slice of life! And that is a lot of snow!
January 13th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Fab high key action shot
January 13th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
that's some serious snow Kathy , stay safe
January 13th, 2024  
