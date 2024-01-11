Previous
if at first you fail make it a background by myhrhelper
if at first you fail make it a background

I tried the frozen flowers technique but it was so boring and blaah. So I thought perhaps I would turn it into the background of one of the pictures I took in the past.

When my husband saw me taking what was left of the Christmas flowers and putting it in water in the freezer I think he thought I was a bit crazy (I guess he knows me lol). What a fun idea and way to use what was left of those flowers that were dying. But... I hated the results. So I thought they must be good for something... perhaps a background.
Julie Ryan
You did it! It looks great!
January 12th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice capture!
January 13th, 2024  
