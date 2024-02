happy birthday mom

My mom had a favorite restaurant. She is especially selective on foods she can and can't eat for various reasons but mostly they don't agree with her. The restaurant closed down due to the plandemic last year and the grandson now opened up a fast food restaurant with some of the same menu items.

We went there and although there really wasn't any dine in seating we ate our food, gave her gifts and sang happy birthday. She really enjoyed her 88th birthday celebration!