clogged fisherman by myhrhelper
clogged fisherman

I know there really isn't a clear focal point in the photo. It is more of a this is what I saw - so you get what you get and you like it.

It is a cold February day in Wisconsin on Lake Michigan so it is cold and breezy. This fisherman was wearing cloggs.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
