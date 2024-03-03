John

Took another walk outside with my hubby during the more tolerable weather in Wisconsin. I know everyone has spring fever and thinks spring is coming early this year. I have lived here for many years and I have seen this pattern many times and once in a great while it actually does come early but.... usually there is one more snow storm.



During our walk there just wasn't a lot to take photos of, it is grey, browns and drab. However, I always like taking my husband's photo and so I went with that. I think he has a pleasant smile in this shot.