John by myhrhelper
Photo 1376

John

Took another walk outside with my hubby during the more tolerable weather in Wisconsin. I know everyone has spring fever and thinks spring is coming early this year. I have lived here for many years and I have seen this pattern many times and once in a great while it actually does come early but.... usually there is one more snow storm.

During our walk there just wasn't a lot to take photos of, it is grey, browns and drab. However, I always like taking my husband's photo and so I went with that. I think he has a pleasant smile in this shot.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Maggiemae ace
Somehow you can see in his eyes as well as his smile - that it is all for you!
March 4th, 2024  
