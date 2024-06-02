Previous
wall of healing- by myhrhelper
Photo 1423

wall of healing-

This is the traveling wall of names of individuals who died in the Vietnam war. It is a replica of the original one that is located in Washington DC.
Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
