Mother and child bw by myhrhelper
Mother and child bw

Street photography, to use for my portrait/stranger challenge 52 Frames project. Trying to decide which to use.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
Glad you posted both versions. This one has a more artistic feel to it, and makes for a good candid as well as example of street photography.
June 23rd, 2024  
@taffy thank you, I think I'm leaning towards this one too
June 23rd, 2024  
