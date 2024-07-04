Previous
Port Washington paradise by myhrhelper
Port Washington paradise

Went to Port Washington by Lake Michigan and had some beautiful weather. We ended up with an unexpected pretty blue hour
4th July 2024

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Corinne C ace
Beautiful scenery
July 5th, 2024  
