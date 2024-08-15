Previous
The Great Wedding Party Escape by myhrhelper
Photo 1464

The Great Wedding Party Escape

This was another option for the 52Frames - Doors theme. I decided to go with something else. This was taken downtown Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Art Museum - Calatrava
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
Corinne C ace
This is a cool shot!
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great candid!
August 19th, 2024  
