You may Enter....but NEVER Leave by myhrhelper
You may Enter....but NEVER Leave

This is the shot I'm using for the 52 Frames theme "doors". This is a picture of an old jailhouse in West Bend, Wisconsin. It has not been in use for many years, however, it looks like they forgot about someone :(
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Kathy Burzynski

ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Barb ace
Fascinating photo!
August 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
August 19th, 2024  
summerfield ace
aces!
August 19th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski ace
@summerfield thank you! Fyr, my husband is also on 52 frames and doesn't get a lot of feedback on pictures so if you have a moment he has the same last name as me
August 19th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski ace
@bjywamer thank you Barb
August 19th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski ace
@corinnec thank you
August 19th, 2024  
