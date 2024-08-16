Sign up
Photo 1465
You may Enter....but NEVER Leave
This is the shot I'm using for the 52 Frames theme "doors". This is a picture of an old jailhouse in West Bend, Wisconsin. It has not been in use for many years, however, it looks like they forgot about someone :(
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
6
2
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1471
photos
82
followers
100
following
401% complete
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
12th August 2024 5:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
door
,
doors
,
jail
,
52frames
Barb
ace
Fascinating photo!
August 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
August 19th, 2024
summerfield
ace
aces!
August 19th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@summerfield
thank you! Fyr, my husband is also on 52 frames and doesn't get a lot of feedback on pictures so if you have a moment he has the same last name as me
August 19th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@bjywamer
thank you Barb
August 19th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@corinnec
thank you
August 19th, 2024
