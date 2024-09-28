Previous
Went downtown Milwaukee to the Harley Davidson museum. Trying to distract myself a bit from worry. My daughter and son-in-law went to a their new condo in Western mountain part of North Carolina. Before the hurricane reached land in Florida she showed me the pictures of water running through their area at that time. That was Thursday at 7:00pm. I have not heard from them since. I know powerlines are done and devastating flooding in the area. Waiting to get a text or call that they are ok. If you are a praying person, please pray for them and others trapped.
