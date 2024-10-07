Cades cove

Went on vacation to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. It is a beautiful area where you can usually find black bear, and many other animals. I didn't see any bear this time but I still enjoyed the beautiful surroundings.



The original plan was to stay at my daughters vacation condo in North Carolina however Hurricane Helena changed those plans. The mountain roads were completely destroyed and it was a miracle they managed to escape crossing around sink holes, dodging fallen power lines and driving over mud slides.