Previous
Cades cove by myhrhelper
Photo 1490

Cades cove

Went on vacation to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. It is a beautiful area where you can usually find black bear, and many other animals. I didn't see any bear this time but I still enjoyed the beautiful surroundings.

The original plan was to stay at my daughters vacation condo in North Carolina however Hurricane Helena changed those plans. The mountain roads were completely destroyed and it was a miracle they managed to escape crossing around sink holes, dodging fallen power lines and driving over mud slides.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Kathy Burzynski

ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise