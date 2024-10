smoky mountains Foothills Parkway

This was overlooking the smoky mountains on the Foothills Parkway. We went there twice, the first time we risked our lives. Not from the cliffs and winding roads, but the large number of young drivers in the hot cars taking photos of their cars, racing, going 60 miles an hour on a 35 mile an hour speed limit. We went back 2 days later early in the morning which was nice and peaceful.