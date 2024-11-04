Previous
pumpkin pie by myhrhelper
Photo 1499

pumpkin pie

Rule of Odds for the One week only challenge.
It also was my "baked" photo for 52 Frames

Thanks to Summerfield @summerfield for the challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49936/2024-one-week-only


My husband was craving pumpkin pie and I was in need of a photo.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Kathy Burzynski

ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
410% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i'm not a fan of pumpkin pie but this looks yummy. aces!
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise