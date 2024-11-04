Sign up
Previous
Photo 1499
pumpkin pie
Rule of Odds for the One week only challenge.
It also was my "baked" photo for 52 Frames
Thanks to Summerfield
@summerfield
for the challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49936/2024-one-week-only
My husband was craving pumpkin pie and I was in need of a photo.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Tags
owo-7
summerfield
ace
i'm not a fan of pumpkin pie but this looks yummy. aces!
November 5th, 2024
