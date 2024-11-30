Previous
Mysterious Woman by myhrhelper
Photo 1505

Mysterious Woman

I really need some models! I am a portrait photographer and I prefer to have someone else than myself. I had to use the timer, take a few shots and adjust. My remote doesn't seem to work with this camera as it did with previous Nikon models.

This is for the 52 Frames - Low Key challenge
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Kathy Burzynski

I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Barb ace
Well done!
December 1st, 2024  
Laura ace
Great shot.
December 1st, 2024  
