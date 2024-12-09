Previous
Dangerous Pedestrians! by myhrhelper
Dangerous Pedestrians!

I was very relieved I didn't run into any of those dangerous pedestrians!

Imagine if these old buildings could talk and tell the story of what happened inside many years ago.

This is in the small town of Waubeka Wisconsin where there were several old dilapidated homes and buildings. Some that were still occupied! :0
Kathy Burzynski

Ann H. LeFevre
This looks like some sort of odd front piece for a movie set. Good catch!
December 10th, 2024  
