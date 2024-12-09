Sign up
Photo 1508
Dangerous Pedestrians!
I was very relieved I didn't run into any of those dangerous pedestrians!
Imagine if these old buildings could talk and tell the story of what happened inside many years ago.
This is in the small town of Waubeka Wisconsin where there were several old dilapidated homes and buildings. Some that were still occupied! :0
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1
1
1
365
NIKON Z 6_2
9th December 2024 11:04am
Tags
old building
,
dilapidated
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This looks like some sort of odd front piece for a movie set. Good catch!
December 10th, 2024
