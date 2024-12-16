Sign up
Previous
Photo 1509
chain drops
Went to Port Washington this morning to get some fog photos but was distracted by other things such as drops of water on chain links
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
1
1
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1515
photos
83
followers
95
following
413% complete
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
16th December 2024 8:52am
Barb
ace
Good eye, Kathy!
December 17th, 2024
