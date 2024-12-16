Previous
chain drops by myhrhelper
Went to Port Washington this morning to get some fog photos but was distracted by other things such as drops of water on chain links
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Kathy Burzynski

I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
Barb ace
Good eye, Kathy!
December 17th, 2024  
