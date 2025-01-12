Sign up
Previous
Photo 1516
breakfast
Not my typical diet, I usually eat veggies, meat, nuts, cheese, seeds.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
6
4
Kathy Burzynski
ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1522
photos
84
followers
93
following
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
Barb
ace
Attractive food photo!
January 13th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It still looks tasty- although I wouldn't be able to eat the roll (I'd want it though!). Lovely as a beautiful painting.
January 13th, 2025
Carolinesdreams
ace
Lovely light.
January 13th, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
It looks good to me, and I would have some Ranch dressing for my veggies LOL
January 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully composed with a soft light.
January 13th, 2025
katy
ace
You have composed it in a most appealing way. It looks delicious whether it’s usual or not.
January 13th, 2025
