Previous
Next
Eden by myhrhelper
Photo 1527

Eden

Went to Port Washington saw Eden and her boyfriend Max.
I asked her if she wouldn't mind if I took a few photos and she was happy that I did. I did share the link for her to download her pictures.

It was Eden's birthday.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Kathy Burzynski

ace
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact