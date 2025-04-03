Previous
Fashion Show 3 discovered by myhrhelper
Fashion Show 3

Art Museum today, special flower exhibit, but I'm not there for the art but more people watching. The fashion show can be interesting. But sometimes I get discovered
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
katy ace
She definitely spotted you!
April 7th, 2025  
