Fluid in Flight

Went on a bike ride with my husband. We rode a trail from Two Rivers to Manitowoc called the Mariene's Trail. It was fun riding along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. We brought our camera's with us so we could stop and photograph what interested us.



Along the ride we saw pelicans which seems to be a more frequent sighting for us lately but typically once you get out your camera they move further away. But my husband was curious at one point to take a peek over the top of a little ridge to see the view and there were so many pelicans. I mean a LOT. This was such a small percentage of them.



What I like about this photo is the unison in flight these birds flew along the waters of the shore.

Photo Location: Manitowoc, Wisconsin