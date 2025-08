Went to Lannon Sunflower Farm over the weekend. She has more than just sunflowers as you can see here. Her story on how the Sunflower Farm got started is pretty interesting. I was able to interview her during my visit.If you have the time I would be so grateful if you could view the video, and even consider a like and subscribe or even share it. The videos each week are different with different topics, but all stories shared that are real life experiences.