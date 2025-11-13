Previous
Next
greetings from the waterfalls in Yancey County in NC by myhrhelper
Photo 1546

greetings from the waterfalls in Yancey County in NC

This was very close to where we stayed in North Carolina. It was a very easy walk to get there.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact