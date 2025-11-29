Previous
legs and shoes by myhrhelper
legs and shoes

In the Milwaukee Art Museum. Sometimes what is called art I just don't get. The one on the wall wasn't speaking to me until I saw this on the chair - now I find it brilliant.
Kathy Burzynski

Lisa Poland ace
Love it.
November 29th, 2025  
