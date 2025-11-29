Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1550
legs and shoes
In the Milwaukee Art Museum. Sometimes what is called art I just don't get. The one on the wall wasn't speaking to me until I saw this on the chair - now I find it brilliant.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1550
photos
79
followers
88
following
424% complete
View this month »
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th November 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa Poland
ace
Love it.
November 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close