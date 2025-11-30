Previous
111 days until Spring by myhrhelper
Photo 1551

111 days until Spring

This is my backyard view. Those are my bird feeders with piles of snow on top. We get more snow than this some years but so it begins.

I don't like winter! I don't like cold weather, snow, ice.... blahhh blaah blah!

I just celebrated thanksgiving - and I will need to refocus on that. I am thankful for summer, I am thankful for a warm house, I am thankful for my family, I am thankful for what Jesus did for me!

I did video record 53 people saying what they are thankful for (actually more than 53 but I didn't have my mic set-up properly. Feel free to watch it if you are willing either way thank you for looking at my picture that looks like the inside of a freezer.
https://youtu.be/Oqvd0kV7dPo


I also started a True Incredible Stories Facebook page that I will add to.
