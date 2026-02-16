Fancy Schmancy building

I call it Fancy Schmancy - but they call it: Mitchell Building. I copied some info here and pasted it if you are interested. I was using a 40mm lens at the time so this is what I could get. Usually when downtown Milwaukee I carry my 28 - 400 but I wanted to get out of the routine of the same ol same ol.



Mitchell Building

The Mitchell Building is a 19th-century commercial office building in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, noted for its ornate French Second Empire architectural style. It is one of the city’s most distinguished surviving examples of Victorian-era commercial design and remains a key landmark in Milwaukee’s historic core.



Key facts

Location: 207 E. Michigan Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Completed: 1876



Architects: E. Townsend Mix; commissioned by Alexander Mitchell



Style: French Second Empire



Historic status: Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places (1973)



Architecture and design

Designed by prominent Milwaukee architect E. Townsend Mix, the Mitchell Building exemplifies the French Second Empire style through its mansard roof, elaborate dormers, and rich stone detailing. Constructed with cream-colored limestone, the building features arched windows, decorative iron cresting, and a commanding central pavilion—elements that made it a symbol of Gilded Age prosperity in the Upper Midwest.



Historical significance

The building was commissioned by Alexander Mitchell, a leading financier, railroad magnate, and politician in 19th-century Wisconsin. Upon completion in 1876, it housed the offices of Mitchell’s various business ventures, including the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railway. Its opulent design reflected both Mitchell’s stature and Milwaukee’s rapid economic growth following the Civil War.



Preservation and current use

Restored in the 1980s, the Mitchell Building remains in active commercial use while retaining most of its original architectural features. Its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places helped catalyze preservation efforts in downtown Milwaukee, where it stands today as a touchstone of the city’s architectural and economic heritage.