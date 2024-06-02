Stranger Photo - Hank a Vietnam Veteran by myhrhelper
Stranger Photo - Hank a Vietnam Veteran

Met Hank at the Wall of Healing which is a traveling replica of the one in Washington DC. The wall has all the names of those who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Kathy Burzynski

I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
bkb in the city
Great portrait
June 4th, 2024  
katy ace
I like the clarity in detail in the portrait
June 4th, 2024  
amyK ace
Compelling portrait
June 4th, 2024  
