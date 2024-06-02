Sign up
1 / 365
Stranger Photo - Hank a Vietnam Veteran
Met Hank at the Wall of Healing which is a traveling replica of the one in Washington DC. The wall has all the names of those who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
1
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
I started my 365 Project back in December 13th 2011. My passion for photography has come a long way since then which I totally attribute...
1
5
3
1
Portraits
NIKON Z 6_2
2nd June 2024 11:55am
stranger
bkb in the city
Great portrait
June 4th, 2024
katy
I like the clarity in detail in the portrait
June 4th, 2024
amyK
Compelling portrait
June 4th, 2024
