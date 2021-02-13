Previous
Next
Flame of Peace by mykeeg
6 / 365

Flame of Peace

These are still one of my all time favourite plants. I turned around slowly, looked at it from above and below, shone a single light from different angles, and then I saw this.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Mike Young

@mykeeg
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise