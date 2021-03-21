Previous
Inside-out by mykeeg
27 / 365

Inside-out

Moments after I put down my half drank cup of Oolong, I went to pick it up again and saw this.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Mike Young

@mykeeg
7% complete

