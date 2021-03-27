Previous
Silk convoy by mykeeg
Silk convoy

Some things are just meant for each other, like this silk scarf and necklace made by my wife. I love rearranging them to see what comes out.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Mike Young

@mykeeg
