January 26, 2024 by mypetmelissa
26 / 365

January 26, 2024

Last I checked, it’s still January, and the 70 degree day caught me so off guard it was well into the afternoon until I thought to throw open all the windows and draft in all that fresh air (26/365)
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

